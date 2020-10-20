MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn founder Terry Gou reiterated his company’s commitment to operating in Wisconsin about a week after state officials said Foxconn’s new factory can’t get state tax credits unless the original contract is changed.
“Foxconn will remain committed to the completion and continued expansion of our project and investment in Wisconsin as long as policymakers at the federal, state, and local levels remain committed to Foxconn,” Gou said Monday in a statement.
Foxconn signed a contract with Wisconsin under then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2017 to earn nearly $4 billion in state and local tax incentives for a $10 billion display screen manufacturing campus and plant that would employ up to 13,000 people. But Walker, a Republican, lost in 2018 to Democrat Tony Evers, who ran as a critic of the project.
After the deal was signed, Foxconn said it was downsizing the factory to what is known as a Generation 6 plant rather than a Generation 10.5 plant. The facility envisioned now would make smaller thin-film transistor liquid crystal display screens for cellphones and other devices, rather than the larger screens that were first proposed.
Gou also said Foxconn only considered Wisconsin for the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park after speaking with President Donald Trump.
“The president quickly convinced Foxconn that Wisconsin was the right place for our investment. He brought together state and local leaders to showcase Wisconsin’s exemplary manufacturing and high-tech capabilities, demonstrating that the state had great potential to become a critical part of Foxconn’s global supply chain,” Gou said.
He went on to say “Over the past three years, the relationship between Foxconn and Wisconsin has already produced tremendous benefits. Foxconn has invested approximately $750M in Wisconsin, even though it has not received any incentive payments. In fact, the scale of Foxconn’s investment is such that the company has become the largest property taxpayer in Racine County.”
Gou also said the world has changed a lot since the partnership began but Foxconn’s commitment has not lessened.
“Market conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic have altered the timing of our expansion, the specifics of our manufacturing plans, and our product lines have changed. But through it all, Foxconn has pressed forward with its Wisconsin plans,” Gou said, adding the company remains committed to its plans in Wisconsin.
Also contributing: The Associated Press