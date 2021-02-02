Foxtown Brewery patio with 50 seats approved

MEQUON — If you love Foxtown Brewery and the enjoyment and safety of eating outside, you’re in luck.
The brewery and restaurant, which opened in 2019, will add an outdoor space that can accommodate up to 50 people.
The Mequon Planning Commission approved the request last week as part of Foxtown’s plan for the open corner of its property on Mequon Road at Buntrock Avenue. The seating area will include a small outdoor bar area and three sides with a brick seat wall. The plan also shows string lighting and landscaping at the base of the seat wall.
“The plan does a nice job incorporating elements of the Foxtown buildings into the design and will transform the space into an active area in the warm weather months,” Mequon Assistant Director of Community Development Jac Zader wrote in his memo to the commissioners.
But Zader also said that staff had some concerns about some of the design elements of the wall, as well as concerns with a 50square-foot wall sign located on the northwest corner of the property.
Zader said that they would like to see Foxtown add more design elements that are consistent with the larger surrounding Town Center and the gateway sign, such as more wood and black iron.
And while the wall sign is considered freestanding and permitted by code, it doesn’t meet the requirement of being set back 10 feet and it is out of proportion with the scale of the other side of the property. Zader also said it was redundant because Foxtown was already approved for three wall signs, including one on the property’s west side.
But the issue that generated the most discussion was that the sign may give visitors the wrong impression about just where they are in Mequon.
“This is such a prominent corner, we want to try and incorporate some of those elements of our Town Center to make this … have some external focus on it, not just an internal focus for them,” Zader said. “We’re just concerned that kind of sets the tone as you’re coming down Mequon Road, that this is part of the Foxtown and not Mequon Town Center.”
Steve Smith of Steve Smith Architects spoke on behalf of Foxtown and told the commissioners that the wall sign is intended to be one of the bookends of a larger development.
The Foxtown development includes the brewery, apartments, a bakery and other retail space that will soon include a butcher.
“It’s not a building sign. It’s actually a project monument or project identification sign,” Smith said. “We feel it’s important to identify that because everything is playing off of that. We just want to mention that.”
Zader suggested that perhaps the wall could include “Mequon Town Center” on it. Smith seemed receptive to it as did Commissioner John Stoker.
Mayor John Wirth, who is chairman of the planning commission, said his main priority is that the city is consistent in applying the rules of the sign code.
He said he was appreciative of the $60 million investment Foxtown is making, but didn’t know how the city would differentiate between that and a company making a $20 million investment.
The planning commission ultimately voted to approve the patio request, but tabled the issue of the wall sign.