MEQUON — The next key piece of the Foxtown development in Mequon will fall into place in April, when a butcher will open its doors.
Developer and Foxtown owner Tom Nieman has said from the beginning that he wanted three fundamental offerings: high-quality, freshly brewed beer, fresh bread and fresh meat, according to Patrick Erdman, food and beverage director for Foxtown restaurants.
The Foxtown Brewery has been operating with much success since 2019, and North Shore Boulangerie opened Jan. 27.
And while it still needs a name, the Foxtown butcher is slated to open in two months adjacent to the bakery on Weston Drive.
Ray Brotherton, a meat cutter at Whole Foods in the Minneapolis area, was tapped to run the new meat market.
Brotherton said he was aware of Foxtown and was intrigued by the scope of what was planned. Then Nieman contacted him to see if he was interested in designing and setting up a butcher shop here.
“I jumped on that opportunity,” he said.
Brotherton said construction is done on the shop, and includes a 24foot display case, refrigeration cases and shelves. The entire store is surrounded by windows, and includes a back room where people can watch the meat-cutting process.
The meat market will offer grass-fed beef from Wisconsin Meadows as well as corn-fed beef products, poultry, pork, homemade sausages, home-cured and smoked bacon and ham, and much more.
The shop will include a retail space offering dried goods, pickles and krauts. Coolers will be stocked with pre-packaged bacon and sausage and take-and-baked meals such as enchiladas and pasta dishes. They will also offer fresh traditional pasties once a week.
The Foxtown development, in the heart of the Mequon Town Center, also includes office space, apartments and future homes.
Erdman said more shops are in the works. And while he wouldn’t say exactly which stores are planned, he hinted that three of them may include a food vendor, a “health-minded food entity” and a pet friendly shop. Nieman is also president of Fromm Family Foods for pets, but Erdman wouldn’t say whether the pet store would be an extension of that.