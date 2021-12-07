MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin-based promoter and venue operator FPC Live has announced plans for a new indoor venue complex in Milwaukee, with construction tentatively scheduled to begin early next year.
The two-venue project, with scalable capacities of up to 800 and 4,000, will be developed on a lot adjacent to Henry Maier Festival Park, FPC Live said in a news release. The site will host a variety of concerts and events year-round.
The project will be developed and owned by Marquee Ventures, LLC, a third-party development company, and leased to and operated by FPC Live, according to the release. The proposed site is owned by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., and will be leased long term to Marquee Ventures.
The proposed location will further crystalize the Third Ward as a live music and entertainment hub for the region, the release said.
“Having venues of this caliber will make Milwaukee a must-play destination for all artists both at the developing level and those on the verge of playing arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums,” said Charlie Goldstone, one of the presidents of FPC Live concert promotion and venue operations company. “We are excited to add these rooms to the city, connecting more artists to more fans in Milwaukee.”
Madison-based FPC Live and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. already have a relationship focused on bringing world-class entertainment to the newly renovated American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Harris Pavilion throughout the summer, both before and after Summerfest.
“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with FPC Live to increase access to live entertainment year round,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “Music fans are familiar with visiting the lakefront to see their favorite artists; these new venues will extend that experience.”
The new state-of-the-art venues will provide first-class experiences and amenities for both patrons and touring artists, the release said. Construction is slated to begin in early 2022 with the rooms projected to open after Summerfest 2023, pending necessary approvals.