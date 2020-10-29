Frannie’s Market to make dinner parties, special events a breeze

CEDARBURG — For those who enjoy hosting dinner parties or special nights with family, there is a new shop coming to Cedarburg this month that will provide everything you will need for those events.
Frannie’s Market, W61 N486 Washington Ave., will be the place to go for specialty foods and provisions for entertaining. The shop will be selling regionallysourced items such as meal kits, cheeses and charcuterie, leather and wax canvas aprons, hand crafted ceramic dishes, and more.
Owner Sarah Frances Prasser was born and raised in Sussex.
“Frances is a legacy family name, and I thought it was a meaningful and appropriate name for the shop,” she said. “I actually have my great grandma Fran’s kitchen table as my own!”
In November 2018, she started a management position at Brandywine, the restaurant next to her upcoming business, and eventually moved to the area four months later.
“Cedarburg’s close knit community, rich history and small town charm have all guided me to lay some deeper roots here in Cedarburg and open Frannie’s Market,” Prasser said.
She added, “I have come to know so many talented makers, bakers, chefs and artisans over the years and I’m excited to be able to share their expertise through this new venue!”
Prasser has been working towards creating her own space for many years.
“I can’t explain the joy I will feel welcoming my first customer into my very own shop,” she said. “I’ve had the privilege to work alongside some tenacious entrepreneurs in my career and their perseverance has inspired me to forge my own path in the business world.”
Prasser said she is eager to see the customer response and to pivot or grow her offerings from there. She has been enjoying discussing cheese options with purveyors for her shop’s small cheese counter with rotating offerings.
“Specific products aside, I’m so excited to showcase my vendors’ products and to see their faces when I’ve told them they have made their first sale at Frannie’s,” she said. However, despite the excitement, opening a new business during a pandemic has been hard for Prasser.
“I’ve come to realize that everyone is rewriting their playbook right now,” she said. “No establishment has been able to continue on business as usual. It’s comforting to realize that I’m right alongside other establishments writing my own rules.”
Prasser hopes to open her shop Nov. 18 but the date could shift. To follow updates on Frannie’s Market, visit its Facebook page.
“I’m just so grateful that Cedarburg is welcoming of new businesses and eager to experience the Market,” Prasser said. “I’m not sure where it would naturally fit in but if at all possible, I would like to include a shout out to Andrew and Rhiannon Wilson for making me a part of the Brandywine team, giving me a reason to call Cedarburg home, and having Frannie’s Market for a neighbor. I’m so appreciative.”