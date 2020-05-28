Fray Boutique moving into former May building

OCONOMOWOC — Almost two years after Fray Boutique owner Morgan Krueger realized her dream of opening her own store in downtown Oconomowoc, she is expanding her business into the former May Garden Center space.
Krueger said she had heard rumblings of something going into the space but hadn’t seen any movement and figured she would contact the building owner about moving in herself.
“It’s been kind of fun,” Krueger said. “We’ve always walked past May Garden Center and just said what awesome window space it is and how fun it would be to be in that spot.”
Krueger said she reached out in February about the building and that the new space allows her to expand her shopping area as well as allows for more storage.
With the former May Garden Center space being such a valuable piece in downtown, Oconomowoc Economic Development Director Bob Duffy said Fray expanding to the store shows the strength of the city’s downtown retail shops.
“It’s a great opportunity for the business community and her as a businesswoman,” Duffy said.
Fray Boutique offers boho chic-style clothing, accessories, home decor and gifts. Krueger said the new space will be more of what customers have come to love about her store.
“We will probably add in a few more brands, but still keep what everyone loves about Fray which is the products,” she said.
With remodeling needing to be done inside the store, Krueger has the special opportunity to have her husband Boe do the carpentry and finish out the space. Boe owns his own business called Knot & Grain Carpentry.
Krueger said over the last year-and-a-half, the community has been supportive of her and Boe.
“The community we are around and the support we get is such an amazing thing that we have been able to grow with our business that is allowing us to expand,” she said.
Krueger said she hopes to open her new storefront in late July or early August.