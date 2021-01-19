FREDONIA — The village of Fredonia is considering all possibilities for how it could bring beneficial development into the community, including residential development, expanding the village’s business park and the possibility of using tax incremental financing to encourage developers to choose Fredonia.
The village’s Finance and Budget Committee met last week to discuss business park development. The meeting was held in closed session for negotiation purposes, as is allowed under open meeting law; Fredonia Village Clerk Sandi Tretow said the village is in the very early stages of discussing ways the village’s business park could be expanded, and much of the information is not yet available to the public.
While the most recent meeting did not produce public information, the Finance Committee also held a meeting earlier in the month at which financial consultant firm Ehlers shared projections for what the cost could be if the village formed a tax incremental finance district.
“We decided to bring Ehlers in as financial advisors so that we could make sure that we are taking care of taxpayer monies as prudently as possible. They have run some scenarios based on certain assumptions so that we can explore the option of a TIF to expand our business park,” said Richard Abegglen, village trustee and Finance Committee chairman.
TIF districts are areas of land which are removed from the normal tax rolls for up to 20 years. For properties within such a district, the monies which would normally be paid in taxes to the village, county, school district or other jurisdictions are instead reinvested into the TIF district area.
It is common in a TIF for the municipality to borrow money for infrastructure, such as roads and utilities, and then use the money collected to pay off that debt. That process can incentivize developers to choose one area over another, as they can undertake projects knowing they will have infrastructure support.
Abegglen said there are negotiations happening in closed session, though details cannot be shared yet. Conversations about forming a TIF in Fredonia or other methods to expand the business park are ongoing; as of now, the village has not yet determined if there will be a TIF formed, or if so, what it will include.
The Ehlers presentation included estimated costs for forming a TIF under several scenarios. While one projection included village support for a current residential subdivision proposal from developer Hillcrest, Tretow said the Village Board decided earlier this month against such methods to help finance that particular project.
“Either one of these projects (the residential development or expansion of the business park), when successful, would be great for the Fredonia community. Both of them being successfully executed would be spectacular,” Abegglen said.
“I am excited for this opportunity to provide for the future growth of my Village, but at the same time, I want to make sure that we are taking care of the citizens of Fredonia. The increment from these projects could help us fund new firetrucks to replace our aging fleet, add amenities to the village such as park enhancements — play equipment, splash pad, etc. — or other projects to make Fredonia an even better place to live,” he added.