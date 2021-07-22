WEST BEND — For some people, their careers are built over a lifetime. For others, like Brian French, a change of direction comes like a bolt out of the blue.
French, a West Bend resident, Kettle Moraine Lutheran grad and 15-year union crane operator who specialized in commercial flat roofing, is now the proprietor of Frenchy’s Tattoos & Co. in West Bend.
His change of course wasn’t completely unexpected — drawing and art have long been his passions.
When his art took an inky turn, longtime friend and late tattoo artist Rich Malnory, owner of Event Horizon in Jackson, decided to give French a turn on the shop’s tattoo equipment.
French tattooed his first four images on his own legs.
“They turned out really good and I thought, ‘I might be able to do this for a living,” French said.
Three years ago he received his tattoo license and started working at Smoke and Ink in West Bend. A year or so ago, he became part of the crew at Epic Ink in Allenton and there he met Cage Sargent, who became a mentor and friend.
Sargent has been working as tattoo artist for about 13 years in Western Wisconsin, Massachusetts, West Bend and now Allenton.
“Brian has come such a long way in the past year. There’s a progression that takes place and though it takes time, he’s picked it up very fast,” Sargent said.
His third tattoo, a portrait of his grandfather, was a subject usually reserved for seasoned artists.
“It turned out incredible – when my family saw it they got emotional, it looked just like him,” French said.
Armed with both body piercing and tattoo licenses, he opened Frenchy’s on Washington Street in West Bend July 13.
“God put me where he wanted me and it’s been working out great,” French said.
He enjoys doing portraits and found many tat-fans gravitate toward his realistic style.
“Usually they want a family member and sometimes pets. If they have five different ideas, I can custom-design a tattoo, making adjustments until it’s just what the customer wants,” French said.
“I get complete satisfaction from seeing the emotional response when a client sees the finished tattoo that I’ve created. Seeing their reaction and sometimes tears in their eyes is a reward in itself. Knowing I put art on them that they will carry with them forever brings me a sense of pride and accomplishment,” French said.
He uses simple black and gray for some tats and a watercolor style that tends to have softer colors and lines that resemble paint strokes on everything from a butterfly on his wife Krystal’s arm to airy florals and trash polka tattoos.
He explained that trash polka tats have red brushstrokes throughout and tend to be abstract.
“Each tattoo he does, I see (his skills advance). I’m very proud of him,” Sargent said.
“I look forward to seeing him progress and wish him the best,” said Sargent, who also hopes to do a bit of “guest spotting” at Frenchy’s.
Frenchy’s Tattoos & Co. is located in West Bend at 1519 E. Washington Street, Suite C.
Closed on Sundays, the shop is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and open Monday by appointment. For more information call Frenchy’s at 262-353-3647 or check the website at frenchystattoos.com.