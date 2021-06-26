ELM GROVE — Fresh Baked Café, a French café that has locations in Oconomowoc and Brookfield, will be opening a new location in Elm Grove during early July.
Jennifer Betances, the owner of the three cafés, said that the newest location will be opening during the week of July 7 at 890 Elm Grove Road.
She said that she decided to open the café because she thinks Elm Grove is a nice community that reminds her of Oconomowoc, where she opened the first café, and because other business owners encouraged her to open a location in the village.
Betances also said it was easy to open the new location, both because she’s used to the process after opening the two previous cafés, and because everyone in the community has been supportive.
“Everyone has been very helpful,” she said.
More importantly, she said that while the newest location will have the same menu of homemade pastries, sandwiches, quiches and fresh coffee as the two other locations, at 18900 W. Bluemound Road No 124 in Brookfield and 114 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Oconomowoc, the new café will have a large interior space.
Although the interior is still being renovated, she said that when the Elm Grove location opens, it will have places for people to work, study and even hold meetings all while enjoying fresh pastries.
“We’re trying to make it like your hometown café, where you can sit down and maybe enjoy a pastry,” Betances said.