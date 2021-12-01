OCONOMOWOC — Nearly 3 years after opening in Oconomowoc, Fresh Baked is moving locations as it looks to find a bigger space for its customers to enjoy the restaurant.
Fresh Baked first opened in Oconomowoc in 2019 and has since expanded to Brookfield and Elm Grove.
General Manager Christina Childers said currently customers love Fresh Baked’s product, but don’t have sufficient room to stay longer in the store.
Childers said Fresh Baked is moving into the soon-to-be-former Homebody space at 108 N. Main St.
Childers said the business wanted to stay in downtown Oconomowoc despite not baking out of that location anymore.
“We just wanted to make everyone aware that we are staying in town and that we’re not going anywhere,” Childers said. “Oconomowoc will always be our home base even though we don’t cook out of that kitchen anymore.
“We always consider Oconomowoc our home.”
Childers said Fresh Baked now does all of its baking from its Brookfield location and delivers its products to the Oconomowoc and Elm Grove stores.
Childers said the lease on the current space in Oconomowoc is up on Jan. 1, but hopes to go to a monthly lease until the new space is ready.
“We want to open April 1 in our new space, which would be just in time for our third year anniversary in Oconomowoc on April 17,” Childers said.
She said there won’t be too much that’s different in the new space — a few furniture updates and other cosmetic changes.
With the bigger space, Childers said Fresh Baked could see a bigger menu as well.
“With the move, hoping to expand with more lunch items and more sandwiches,” Childers said. “We would obviously continue with croissants and quiches and we’ll be expanding our coffee bar too.”
For more information on Fresh Baked, visit its website, freshbakedcafe.com.