Fresh Baked now open in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — Fresh Baked Café is now open in Brookfield’s Galleria West.
The European- style café at 18900 W. Bluemound Road serves pastries, sandwiches and soups from scratch in addition to a full espresso bar.
Fresh Baked will be open for breakfast and lunch as well as dine-in, takeout and curbside pickup.
It will be open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon on weekends and closed on Monday and Tuesday.
BROOKFIELD — Fresh Baked Café is now open in Brookfield’s Galleria West.