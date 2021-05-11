MEQUON — A dance studio catering to high-performance competitive dancers as well as casual dancers is planned for a multi-tenant building in one of Mequon’s business parks.
Fresh Coast Dance Studio will occupy 9,170 square feet and be one of three tenants in a building at 7170 W. Donges Bay Road. The Mequon Planning Commission last week approved a conditional use permit for the studio.
Fresh Coast Dance, which currently has a temporary studio in Whitefish Bay, will offer classes for children, teens and adults, according to the Planning Commission memo.
Owner and dance instructor Jess Cigelske has been a competitive and recreational dancer for more than 35 years, according to the Fresh Coast Dance website.
She had her first solo at age 6 and has competed in several competitions across the country. She has instructed kids and teens of all ages at several dance studios in the greater Milwaukee area.
Fresh Coast Dance will offer classes in ballet, jazz, lyrical tap, contemporary, pointe, hip hop, musical theater, pilates and yoga.
“We specialize in strong technical dance training for high-performing competitive dancers, while also providing offerings for children and adults interested in casual and recreational dance classes,” Cigelske wrote in a letter to Mequon city officials.
Cigelske said that three dance studio rooms are proposed, with a fourth planned for a later date. The space will include a waiting area, retail area, two dancer lounges, four handicapped-accessible changing rooms and office/storage space.
The Donges Bay Road site is zoned light industrial and dance studios are a conditional use in that zoning district. It will share the building with Carpenter Brothers, an industrial equipment supplier, and Fastenal, an industrial supplier of fasteners, safety equipment, tools and abrasives.
Fresh Coast Dance will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. They will operate one to three dance studio rooms during those hours, for a total of three to 12 classes each, Cigelske wrote to city officials.
They will have one to four employees and between 10 and 30 dancers during those hours.