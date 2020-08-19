Fresh out of the oven

OCONOMOWOC — A new bakery and coffee shop has opened in Oconomowoc after a two-year effort by its owner to do so.
Ginger Ovens, 219 E. Pleasant St., opened for the first time on Saturday, owner Jonathan Sandor said.
The new eatery serves fresh, roasted in-house coffee as well as a variety of baked goods. The name celebrates redheads, Sandor said.
“I’ve worked in coffee shops for every job I’ve ever had,” Sandor said. “I know the business.”
Sandor — who went to school at Waukesha County Technical College for its baking/pastry program — said he had enough of working for other coffee shops and wanted to be his own boss because he knew he could do things better.
As such, Ginger Ovens will pride itself on its homemade pastries made from scratch, Sandor said — in part because not many places are willing to make everything fresh.
“I’ve worked at coffee shops that just bought things and thawed them and they were gross,” Sandor said. “I just know that’s not what people want. If they wanted something like that they would go to fast-food chains or a gas station.”
Sandor said he had tried desk jobs and decided they weren’t for him.
“(Baking is) a fun hobby to do, but I also like using my hands,” Sandor said. “I need to be making something with my hands and baking fits that niche perfectly.”
Sandor, who is a Franklin native, said he would love to see Ginger Ovens become a hub for downtown Oconomowoc.
Getting to this point was a long road, Sandor said. He said he began the initial process to open Ginger Ovens two years ago.
“The hardest part was getting a loan. A lot of banks wanted me to put half down, which defeats the purpose of a business loan,” Sandor said.
Because of the difficulty in finding a loan, Sandor said he had to go through a different firm and plead his case for a loan in front of a board of almost 20 people.
“I guess they liked what they heard,” Sandor said.
Ginger Ovens will soon have online ordering as well, he said. For updates, follow Ginger Ovens on Facebook and on Instagram.