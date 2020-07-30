MENOMONEE FALLS — Fresh Thyme announced they will be closing their store at N89-W16849 Appleton Ave. in Menomonee Falls on Aug. 21.
A statement was issued by Gerald Melville, President of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market: “All successful organizations continually review their performance and look for ways to improve. After many months of intense focus and support of this store, we have made the decision to close it. Our talented team members in this store have worked incredibly hard to engage with the Menomonee Falls community, and we appreciate their efforts. We are working with these team members to provide them opportunities at other Fresh Thyme stores in the Milwaukee area. We are committed to serving the Milwaukee community with our Fresh Thyme stores in the cities of Milwaukee, Greenfield, Brookfield and Kenosha.”