WAUKESHA — Small businesses in the city have until 4 p.m. Friday to apply for the Waukesha Works Economic Recovery Grant.
The program was created to assist small businesses in the city with 20 or fewer fulltime equivalent employees that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Safer at Home Order.
The program provides rent, mortgage, utility and bill assistance, as well as assistance for marketing, advertising and more.
Preference will be given to rent, mortgage and utility payment requests.
Businesses can find more information at https://bit.ly/35UupHJ.