WAUKESHA — A Mexican café by the name of Catrina Café is looking to open in downtown Waukesha soon, with the goal of providing an environment for all groups of people to enjoy coffee and baked goods.
Owners Liliana Farias and Jeimi Jaramillo are aiming to tentatively open their business sometime in mid-November at 118 W. Broadway.
Jaramillo, who grew up in the city, met Farias, who was born in Mexico, one day in class at Carroll University about five years ago.
Farias came to the U.S. from Mexico when she was 18 as part of an Au Pair, or nanny, program. Farias was a nanny for a family in Waukesha and lived with them for years until she was pretty much done with schooling.
“We were in business class and Lily was learning English but she was the one who participated the most in class,” Jaramillo said. “One time she raised her hand and was stuck on an answer — she knew how to say it in Spanish but (needed help with an English translation). I was the only bilingual person in that class, so I helped her.”
At the end of class, Farias caught up to Jaramillo and they have been “inseparable” since, they said.
The pair later graduated with Leadership Management and Spanish degrees and are working full-time in their careers.
Coffee
The two are addicted to coffee and would go to coffee shops every day together in college, seeing all of the shops throughout the city.
“We became such good friends that we were like, we need to do a business together,” Farias said.
The match seemed perfect since they are able to mix their people skills with their finance and business skills, they said.
“We always had an entrepreneurial spirit, both of us, and we wanted to do something with our job and (our own project) and we didn’t know what until this came about,” Jaramillo said.
The pair plans to switch off shifts and run the business together, along with two additional employees.
They plan to sell Mexican- inspired drinks and pastries from local businesses as well. One Mexican coffee drink they plan to serve is piloncillo, a dark coffee made with cane sugar.
The business is undergoing renovations but will also include a hand-painted mural of a bright, floral pattern.
Culture
Catrina means an elegantly designed skeleton often used to celebrate the Day of the Dead. Catrina Café’s logo has this imagery.
“I think the cultural aspect definitely adds a lot to it,” Jaramillo said. “We wanted to add our Mexican culture to downtown in what we love and what we’re passionate about.”
The goal is to bring all cultures, ideas and flavors to the café and have everyone feel at home, Farias said. She said she sometimes doesn’t feel welcome everywhere due to her strong accent. The environment at the coffee shop is the most important thing that they want to bring into their business.
Jaramillo said throughout her time in Waukesha, the community has also grown to be more diverse with a larger Latina community, which is exciting. They’ve already heard from community members that many are looking forward to their opening.
The business can be found on Facebook at
https://www.facebook.com/CatrinaCafeWI and Instagram at @catrinacafe.wi.