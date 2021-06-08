MILWAUKEE — Froedtert Hospital announced Thursday an agreement to establish a $11.5 million Froedtert Hospital Scholarship Program.
In partnership with Milwaukee Area Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, the 20-year program will fund scholarships for underprivileged and deserving students with each institution receiving $5.75 million.
Funds may be used toward full-and part-time certificate, undergrad, and postgraduate courses of study in health-related fields.
“The Milwaukee Area Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee were chosen for their strong local presence and steadfast commitment to providing educational opportunities to those who live and work in the community,” said Eric Conley, executive vice president of Froedtert Health and president of Froedtert Hospital. “Equally important was the opportunity each institution offers students who traditionally might not have access to post-secondary education, fundamental to the scholarship program. Foundationally, this gift also continues to honor our commitment to health equity across the region by helping eliminate health care disparities and addressing social determinants of health like education and employment.”
The scholarship program was developed to address multiple needs identified by Froedtert Health, such as: (1) to expand the pool of highly skilled and welltrained health care workers in Southeast Wisconsin and (2) to meet the needs to the ever-changing and increasingly sophisticated medical field.
“We are extremely grateful to Froedtert Hospital for this gift, which will provide educational opportunities for hundreds, perhaps thousands, of students from Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin,” UWM Chancellor Mark Mone said. “It will support and enhance the work that UWM, MATC and the Milwaukee Public Schools are already doing through our M3 partnership to support families, improve graduation rates and better prepare students for college.”