MILWAUKEE — Two partnerships that Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin health network formed will help increase digital health options for pregnant patients, according to a Tuesday release.
The integration is between Babyscripts, a virtual care platform for managing obstetrics, and Xealth, a company specializing in enabling digital health at scale.
“The Froedtert and MCW health network has a strong track record of incorporating leading technology to enhance care delivery,” said Dr. Seema Menon, obstetrician/ gynecologist with Froedtert & MCW health network.
“The recent coronavirus has increased the importance of using digital tools to provide expecting moms with the care they need, without exposing them to the unnecessary risk of an in-person visit. With Babyscripts deployed through Xealth, providers can monitor and advise patients remotely, keeping apprised of pregnancy progression without the patients leaving home.”
According to the announcement, the Froedtert & MCW health network has increased enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic in the remote patient monitoring solution to reduce the number of in-person prenatal visits and advise pregnant
patients remotely, when possible.
Integrating Babyscripts via Xealth has accelerated the organization’s rollout of the virtual maternity care plan and given care teams new insight into patients’ program enrollment and engagement.
Since May, the Froedtert & MCW health network enrolled 79 patients for remote monitoring and 561 patients for education through the mobile app, which is a 27 percent increase from April.
“Streamlining the process of virtual care delivery brings us one step closer to access for all,” said Anish Sebastian, co-founder and CEO of Babyscripts. “By eliminating steps for the provider, this integration frees up providers to do their most important work, which is keeping patients safe and healthy.”