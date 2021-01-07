Froedtert Health to acquire majority membership interest in Holy Family Memorial

MANITOWOC – Froedtert Health and Holy Family Memorial announced today that Froedtert Health will acquire, under the terms of an agreement between the two organizations, a majority membership interest in Holy Family Memorial.
The finalized agreement calls for Froedtert Health to partner with Holy Family Memorial to deliver coordinated, high-quality, academic health care in Manitowoc County. Holy Family Memorial will operate as part of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network and will maintain its Catholic identity under the sole sponsorship of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, Inc.
The partnership will enable Holy Family Memorial to adopt Froedtert Health’s best practices and will provide Holy Family Memorial with long-term clinical and financial stability.
“Our systems share a similar vision and mission centered on connecting and advancing the health of the communities we serve,” said Cathy Jacobson, president and CEO of Froedtert Health. “More so than ever, expanding access to care is paramount, and this partnership will allow us to advance the health of the region through enhanced patient care and connect Holy Family Memorial’s patients and employees to the best of academic medicine.”
Brett Norell, president and CEO of Holy Family Memorial, added: “This agreement will secure Holy Family Memorial’s future and advance health care access and delivery in Manitowoc County, while maintaining the Catholic identity that underpins all we do.”
As part of the agreement, Holy Family Memorial will maintain its membership in Bellin Health’s accountable care organization, Bellin Health Partners.