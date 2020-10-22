MILWAUKEE — The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Network has been named a 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. The award recognizes top health care organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above for performance in patient experience.
The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a national symbol of achievement in health care.
“For the third year in a row, our Cancer Network has been recognized with the 2020 Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award,” said Tina Curtis, vice president of Froedtert & MCW Cancer Services. “The award illustrates our dedication to providing excellent care for our cancer patients. In fact, in the Press Ganey patient experience survey, more than 96 percent of our patients say they would recommend us to family and friends. These are extraordinary marks of honor for which we are very grateful.”
“The caregivers and staff of the Froedtert & MCW Cancer Network touch the lives of patients and their families in profound ways,” said Patrick Ryan, chairman and CEO of Press Ganey. “This award reflects their deep commitment to listening to the voices of their patients and our shared mission to reduce suffering and improve the safety, quality and experience of patient-centered care. I continue to be humbled and inspired by their heroic efforts to care for patients in the face of uncertainty, stress and fear brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
According to Froedtert & MCW Cancer Line Director J. Douglas Rizzo, MD/MS, the award represents an important recognition from the industry’s leader in measuring, understanding and improving the delivery of care.