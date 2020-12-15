MILWAUKEE — The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network have opened two community hospitals in Pewaukee and New Berlin this month, providing high quality care in an inviting, streamlined setting close to home when sudden medical needs arise.
The small-scale community hospitals will offer easy, around-the-clock access to emergency and inpatient care in a highly efficient setting, near where people live and work. They will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. At approximately 18,000 square feet in size, each hospital will have a seven-bed emergency department with eight inpatient beds at Pewaukee and eight inpatient beds at New Berlin for patients requiring additional care, observation and tests. The hospitals, which also will have laboratory, pharmacy and imaging services, are designed to treat medical emergencies that require attention beyond an urgent care clinic’s capability.
“We see our community hospitals in New Berlin and Pewaukee as a way to keep safe, high- quality care close to home in a convenient setting that is easy to navigate,” said Cathy Jacobson, president and chief executive officer of Froedtert Health. “This hospital model aligns with our continued investment and commitment to provide access to academic medicine to the communities we serve and deliver the right care in the right place at the right time.”
She added, “Hospital capacity continues to be a very real issue, both at Froedtert Hospital and across our health system. The community hospital’s smaller size simplifies access for patients while providing the same level of care and reducing the need for patients to travel and therefore enabling us to care for more patients at our other hospitals.”
Medical College of Wisconsin emergency physicians as well as experienced registered nurses will staff the community hospitals, which are expected to see dozens of patients per day and to employ about 40 fulland part-time staff at each hospital. As licensed, accredited acute-care hospitals, they will be part of the Froedtert & MCW health network, follow its care and quality protocols and be connected to its electronic health records system to assure coordination of care.
Froedtert Community Hospital–New Berlin, located at 4805 S. Moorland Road, is adjacent to Froedtert & MCW Moorland Reserve Health Center and will compliment many of the health center’s services, such as urgent care, cardiology, orthopedics and sports medicine.
Froedtert Community Hospital–Pewaukee is located at 209 Pewaukee Road.