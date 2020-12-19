WAUKESHA — Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network has received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The priority group to receive the first vaccines includes frontline health care workers and the most vulnerable, such as senior citizens. Emergency responders such as firefighters and EMTs are also expected to receive vaccines early.
According to Froedtert’s website, as the vaccine is rolled out across the country and worldwide, they will have more information about distribution at Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin locations. In the meantime, they recommend staying connected with by downloading the Froedtert & MCW mobile app and linking your MyChart account.
To learn more, please visit the CDC and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services websites.