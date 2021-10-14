In this July 21, 2021 photo, a consumer shops at a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill. Consumer prices rose 0.4% last month, slightly higher than August’s gain and pushing annual inflation back to the highest increase in 13 years. The consumer price index rose 5.4% in September from a year ago, up slightly from August’s gain of 5.3% and matching the increases in June and July. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)