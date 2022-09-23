FILE - Then Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS convention on June 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. Federal regulators are ordering Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and CEO Andy Jassy to testify in their investigation of Amazon Prime Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, rejecting the company’s complaint that the executives are being unfairly harassed in the government's probe of the popular streaming and shopping service. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)