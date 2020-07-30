WEST BEND — The Common Council will vote on the Mutual Mall purchase agreement on Monday, allowing a private group to utilize the location which currently houses city programs.
Council members will deliberate in a closed session before before reconvening into an open session to vote on the decision.
Dearborn Land Investment entered the purchase agreement with the city last year for the strip building at 1043 South Main St. and the 0.88 acres of land the building sits on.
The investment company is paying $700,000 for the property and intends to use it as a Tires Plus or Bridgestone/Firestone retail location.
The city has been looking for someone to buy the property for several years. The property, which used to be the location of the West Bend Joint School District’s Pathways charter school, was purchased by the city in the 1990s. It has been used by the city as recreational space to host dance classes and other programs.
The Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department and the West Bend Community Memorial Library will be hosting programs in the future recreation center in the library’s lower level.
During the last council meeting on July 21, the city approved four contracts to begin Phase 1 of the buildout.
The space will include a lobby, dance studio, multi-purpose room, hallway and men’s and women’s restrooms.
Construction of the recreation center is scheduled to be completed in January 2021.
The lease contracts of the building’s tenants were slated to expire by the end of June 2019 as the building became vacant.
During the meeting, the council will also hear a report from Horton Group on the city’s health insurance plan for 2020. City staff met with a team from Horton Group to prepare for the 2021 plan year renewal.
Alex Beaudry of the Horton Group will present information about the city’s health insurance fund and considerations for renewal.
According to plan documents, the city will review medical reporting and medical renewal options, which include plan options and a funding strategy. The renewal and implementation paperwork will be finalized in November.