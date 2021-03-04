WAUKESHA — Fuzzy’s Southside Pub & Grill reopened its location after a nearly year-long closure Monday, and is now owned by a 14-year-long employee.
While the downtown location has been open, the location at 1726 S. West Ave. was reopened by Maria Rios. Rios plans to be working every day of the week with her husband, Martin, in the kitchen, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. to ensure there are no mistakes, she said. The business closes early Sundays at 3 p.m.
Rios said she worked for Phil Santiago, the prior owner of the southside location and current owner of the Main Street location, for 14 years, first as a cleaner one day a week and ending by running the kitchen.
“He gave me the opportunity to work for myself in the restaurant because he said, ‘It’s time to do something for you, Maria, I’ll help you because you gave me a lot of time,’” Rios said.
Rios said Santiago’s always been there for her.
“He’s like family, because I had a lot of issues with my family, bad things and good, and he’s always there, to give me (guidance) like ‘Do this, Maria, and things will be OK for you,’” she said.
Rios said Santiago is still the owner of the West Avenue building. She leases from him and is now the owner of the business at that location.
“It’s like a family (at this restaurant) because (Santiago) supports me when I go through downs and ups, he always is there holding my hand and say ‘You can do it, Maria.’ … We are a family and work together at two locations,” she said.
Rios said they’ve been updating licenses with the city during the closure, and have been working to update things due to COVID-19.
So far, Rios said the business has been great. She said she had many inquiries about when the location would reopen and customers were excited to come back.
Rios said she wasn’t expecting this response from customers, after being out of business for almost a year.