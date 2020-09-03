Galioto’s Twelve21 in Cedarburg adapts to COVID-19, opens new outdoor patio

CEDARBURG — Like many local businesses, Galioto’s Twelve21 had to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of their changes was opening up a new outdoor patio for their customers.
The pandemic has been a journey of just putting one foot in front of the other, said owner Meg Galioto.
“When COVID-19 closed us in March, we were scared,” she said, adding that she spent a couple days with her business partner, chef and husband, Dave, planning how to move forward. “Our only option at that time was to offer curbside, (out to our parking lot), and carryout. Because of that we had to furlough all of our employees except two. We are blessed to have family who volunteered to lend us their time, talents and treasure to help us get through this.”
The restaurant had cut back to being open three days a week, cancelled services and reduced their menu options.
“The community response was unbelievable!” Galioto said. “The amount of love and support that poured in was so unexpected and gratifying. From day one, orders were coming in like crazy. It took us a few days to put together a great carryout system and customers responded so positively. Our hearts swelled.”
When the state began to reopen, Galioto’s Twelve21 began to plan its next move.
Galioto said they are continuing to follow guidelines from the Wisconsin Restaurant Association and the National Restaurant Association.
“Around that time, conversations with our customers turned to concern about safety, social distancing, etc.,” she said. “We were surprised at how many said that they would continue with carryout only with one exception: outdoor distanced dining!”
Galioto’s Twelve21 had a small patio before, but the Galiotos knew they had to make a change.
With help from a friend, they were able to create a bigger outdoor patio.
“The results are so beautiful. Our customer comments are so enthusiastic!” Galioto said.
The restaurant is still providing curbside and carryout Thursday through Saturday. Outdoor dining is available on their new patio on those days from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (reservations recommended).
The patio has 10 dining tables that are spaced out, two tall bistro tables and a fire pit lounge that seats five people for cocktails. There are also four heaters on the patio for when the weather gets colder.
Galioto also stated that they were able to hire back seven employees.
“Every week brings more news and guidelines so planning ahead is not a great option but, God willing, we will muddle through!” Galioto said. “We will never forget the kindness and generosity shown to us through this tough time and would like to thank everyone for their support. We love this community!”
For current information about Galioto’s Twelve21, visit galiotostwelve21.com or visit its Facebook page.