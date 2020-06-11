MILWAUKEE — GalaxE. Solutions, an IT service company, and Northwestern Mutual announced their partnership in a press release Wednesday with a goal to bring new tech jobs and training to Milwaukee.
They announced the launching of “Outsource to Milwaukee,” which will create hundreds of new tech jobs in the city.
GalaxE.Solutions is in the process of hiring an initial 300 team members while selecting office space for an innovation center that will be located in the downtown area.
In the release, GalaxE. Solutions said they recognize Milwaukee is an ideal city for expanding its “Outsource to America” initiative, which is poised to bring outsourced IT jobs back to the United States.
Milwaukee is the third city in the Outsource to America program, joining Hartford, Conn. and Detroit, Mich.
GalaxE is focused on expanding the number of U.S.-based IT hubs by bringing outsourced jobs back to the United States.
“Milwaukee is a tremendous city to live and work, and its access to talent, top academic institutions and tremendous opportunities for collaboration makes it an outstanding location for our next investment,” said Tim Bryan, CEO, GalaxE.Solutions. “In the post COVID-19 world, overseas work-from-home challenges with infrastructure, security and compliance are creating critical problems for U.S. companies that rely on technology to do business. Our model brings much of that work and jobs back to the U.S. using domestic teams and transformational technology to provide greater accuracy and efficiencies for a competitive alternative to outsourcing abroad.”
The Outsource program focuses on workforce and community development, cultivating jobs, job training and creating economic opportunities that target displaced populations.
“GalaxE shares our commitment to upskilling local talent to fill the critical tech job needs in the Milwaukee region,” said Neal Sample, chief information officer, Northwestern Mutual. “galaxies Outsource initiative has proven success in Detroit and Hartford in creating job growth, especially for those in under-served communities.”