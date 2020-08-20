WEST BEND — The Boardroom, 258 North Main Street, is the perfect spot to enjoy a drink and play board games with friends.
The Boardroom features a bar and more than 50 board games, as well as pool, darts, video gaming machines, a juke box and televisions.
The bar is located at the former site of the WB Merchantile. Many of the vendors from the WB Merchantile have relocated to other areas of West Bend, sometimes staying downtown.
Owner Jeremy Hahn said he wanted to create a bar which featured board games since The Garden Lounge did not have room for a pool table. Hahn has been playing games like Dungeons and Dragons since high school and noticed retro arcades were making a comeback. He began asking people what they thought about playing board games in a bar.
“We wanted to bring something different to downtown West Bend. There’s a lot of great stuff in downtown West Bend and we wanted to do our part to contribute,” said Hahn.
If patrons want a board game The Boardroom does not already have in its collection, they can make a request to Hahn to add the game.
The Boardroom had a soft opening about three weeks ago and has received a positive community response.
“We put a lot of work into it,” said Hahn. The Boardroom has the original tin ceiling under the drop ceiling.
The Boardroom shares an entrance with The Garden Lounge, which is also owned by Hahn. The Garden Lounge features a full bar, food and Colectivo Coffee.
Patrons can travel between The Boardroom and The Garden Lounge with food and non-alcoholic beverages, but alcoholic beverages must be consumed at the bar they we purchased at before traveling next door.
“We want to make downtown West Bend a destination,” said Hahn.
With other projects, like the city’s downtown Riverwalk project, Hahn hopes to draw people to the area from around the state to experience West Bend.
“The more dollars we get downtown, the better for every business down here,” he said.