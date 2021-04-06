FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at Union Square, in the Manhattan borough of New York. GameStop says it’s selling up to 3.5 million of its shares, a move that will allow the video-game retailer to take advantage of the big surge in its stock price this year. The company said the shares will be sold through an “at-the-market” offering, which lets a publicly traded company raise capital over time by offering securities into the already existing trading market. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)