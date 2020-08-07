MADISON — Gas prices are holding steady and the increases that we have been seeing in recent weeks have slowed, according to data released by AAA — The Auto Club Group.
The national gas price average held steady at $2.18 as the majority of state averages saw minimal impact at the pump, according to AAA. With the exception of a few outliers -Florida (+10 cents), Utah (+10 cents) and Idaho (+5 cents) – state averages either decreased by four cents or less or increased by no more than two pennies.
In Wisconsin, gas prices were on average $2.05 on Monday and $2.06 on Sunday. One week, they were $2.07 and one month ago they were $2.12.
Milwaukee area prices were less than the state average, according to AAA. On Monday, a person could expect to pay on average $2.04, but paid $2.05 on Sunday. One week ago, a gallon of gas on average was $2.06 and one month ago it was $2.10.
“This summer is no doubt the cheapest at the pump for motorists in more than a decade. The last two months have yielded a national average of $2.14,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While we expect to see typical fluctuation, August gas prices are not expected to spike, especially amid increases in COVID-19 cases.”
Today’s national average, which is one cent more than last month and 53 cents cheaper than last year, has been largely unaffected by Tropical Storm Isaias. Given lower than normal U.S. gasoline demand and healthy stock levels, gas prices nationally are not likely to be impacted by Isaias.