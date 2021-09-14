MADISON — Motorists are starting to feel a little less pain at the pump as summer fades and the national gas price average dropped by a cent on the week to $3.17, according to AAA on Monday.
The organization, however, says that the recovery from Hurricane Ida remains slow, thus affecting oil production from the Gulf of Mexico. AAA reports that data shows a little under half of the U.S. offshore oil production in the Gulf us still idle after companies shuttered production ahead of the storm.
In addition, AAA reports that refinery utilization is down almost 10%, causing gasoline stock levels to fall by 7.2 million bbl to 220 million bbl, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
“Timing is everything, and while supplies have tightened due to the slow recovery after Hurricane Ida, this is also the point when gas demand starts its seasonal decline,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While there may be some price fluctuation, we expect most motorists to see stability at the pump.”
Monday’s national average while slightly lower than a month ago is still 98 cents more than a year ago.
In Wisconsin, a gallon of gas on average was $3.02 on Monday, compared to $3.01 a week ago, $3.04 a month ago and $2 a year ago. In the Milwaukee area on Monday, motorists were paying on average $3 per gallon, compared to $3.04 a month ago and $2.02 a year ago.