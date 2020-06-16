Gas prices increasing as demand rises

MADISON — Gasoline prices continue to rise in Wisconsin as demand goes up, leading Wisconsin to be among the 10 states with the largest weekly increase at 11 cents, according to AAA.
Since mid-May, gasoline demand has increased 18% to 7.9 million barrels per day, according to the latest Energy Information Administration.
That slow but steady increase in demand, according to AAA, has made gas more expensive at the pump by 13% in that time frame.
On Monday, the national average was $2.10, which is seven cents more on the week, 24 cents more on the month, but 59 cents cheaper on the year, according to AAA.
In Wisconsin on Monday, gas prices were $2.04 at the pump compared to $1.94 a week ago. In the Milwaukee area, it was $2.06 on Monday, compared to $1.96 a week ago.
“As Americans drive more, they are refueling gasoline demand levels, which is helping to lift pump prices,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Higher demand will contribute to increasing gas prices in the coming weeks, but they aren’t going to spike to typical summer prices. That’s because demand won’t be sufficient enough to drive down stocks levels. Gasoline stocks sit at a significant surplus of nearly 24 million bbl (barrels) year-over-year.”