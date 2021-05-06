WASHINGTON COUNTY — Gas prices are going up as we move toward summer, but that isn’t anything out of the ordinary for this time of year and recent circumstances.
The average price of regular gas in Wisconsin was $2.813 on Wednesday. That was 2 cents up from the day before and 8 cents up from $2.732 a week earlier on Wednesday, April 28. A month ago, the average price throughout the state was $2.714, a dime below this week’s numbers.
In Washington County, the average gas price Wednesday was $2.803, slightly below the state average.
“Right now, it’s really driven by demand more than anything else,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.
Jarmusz said comparisons to a year ago are difficult — the Wisconsin average gas price was $1.53 on May 5 in 2020, but that was during the first few months of pandemic restrictions. Comparing now to two years ago, however, shows stable prices for gas in Wisconsin. AAA reported $2.83 as the state’s average gas price on May 6, 2019, 2 cents higher than this Wednesday’s prices.
Right now, with many people returning to more normal habits and getting closer to work and home behavior from before the pandemic, Jarmusz said demand for gasoline, and therefore prices for it, are normalizing, and they do go up this time of year as people travel and go out more in good weather.
“People getting back to their normal commutes, increased recreation, vacations,” he said.
“This is the time of year we would typically see prices go up, with increases in demand.” Earlier this week, AAA issued a news release projecting that after stable prices through April, May would likely see gas costs climb.
“While April saw minimal fluctuation, May is likely to see much larger increases alongside demand spikes, especially closer to Memorial Day weekend,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “Compared to May 2019, U.S. gasoline demand is down only 4% and gas prices are on average just two cents more.”
Last fall, Professor Kundan Kishor of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee noted that gas prices throughout spring and summer 2020 were abnormally suppressed by the pandemic. With shutdowns, gathering limitations, work from home and other changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, gas prices dropped because the supply already available, produced with the expectation of a normal year, far exceeded the suddenly decreased demand.
Kundan teaches economics, specializing in macroeconomics, monetary economics and time series econometrics.