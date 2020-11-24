WAUKESHA — GE Healthcare has created an artificial intelligence algorithm to help clinicians assess endotracheal tube (ETT) placements, which can be used when ventilating critically ill COVID-19 patients.
The AI solution is one of five included in GE Healthcare’s Critical Care Suite 2.0 2, an industry-first collection of AI algorithms embedded on a mobile X-ray device for automated measurements, case prioritization and quality control, according to an announcement.
GE Healthcare says that as COVID-19 cases increase, with more than 50 million confirmed worldwide, anywhere from 5 to 15% require intensive care surveillance and intubation for ventilatory support.
“Today, clinicians are overwhelmed, experiencing mounting pressure as a result of an ever-increasing number of patients,” said Jan Makela, president and CEO, Imaging at GE Healthcare.
“The pandemic has proven what we already knew — that data, AI and connectivity are central to helping those on the front lines deliver intelligently efficient care. GE Healthcare is not only providing new tools to help hospital staff keep up with demand without compromising diagnostic precision, but also leading the way on COVIDera advancements that will have a long-lasting impact on the industry, long after the pandemic ends.”
Up to 45% of ICU patients, including severe COVID-19 cases, receive ETT intubation for ventilation, according to the release.