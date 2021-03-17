GE Healthcare creates pocket-size, wireless ultrasound

WAUKESHA — GE Healthcare has introduced a wireless ultrasound that has whole-body scanning capabilities and can fit in the palm of a clinician’s hand.
The Vscan Air is intended to make it easier to acquire high-quality ultrasound images, according to a release from the company.
In 2010, GE Healthcare launched the first color pocket-sized ultrasound, Vscan, of which they have sold over 30,000 systems.
According to GE Healthcare, the Vscan Air helps the health care industry, which is treating more critically ill patients with limited staff, time, and resources.
“Handheld ultrasound has become an essential tool, allowing clinicians to quickly collect images and triage patients while also providing the benefits of portability, cleanability, and workflow efficiency,” according to the release. “Several studies show lung ultrasound comparable to both X-ray and CT when examining the lungs of COVID-19 patients.”
The Vscan Air ultrasound system enters the market as one of the smallest and lightweight handheld ultrasound devices. “Now more than ever, clinicians need smaller and smarter tools that increase access and efficiency both in and outside of the four walls of the hospital,” said Anders Wold, president and CEO of Global Ultrasound at GE Healthcare. “The Vscan Air exemplifies customer- driven innovation that enables more personalized care for patients worldwide. We pioneered handheld ultrasound when we brought the first pocketsized ultrasound with color Doppler to market and now we see Vscan Air as delivering on the future of health care at a time when ultrasound has proven to be an essential tool at the point of care.”