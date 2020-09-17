WAUKESHA — GE Healthcare announced plans Wednesday to transfer 1,500 employees from its Waukesha facility in the coming years to West Milwaukee, as well as make a $50 million investment in their existing West Milwaukee facility while selling portions of the Interstate 94 Waukesha campus.
According to the press release, the magnetic resonance (MR) buildings and teams will remain in Waukesha, including around 600 existing jobs.
The 1,500 employees will be transferred to facilities at Electric Avenue in West Milwaukee and Research Park in Wauwatosa in the coming years.
GE Healthcare acquired an 87,000-square-foot facility across the street from its existing Electric Avenue facility to expand the foundation for a product development and manufacturing campus for medical imaging. The company plans to build a three-story engineering complex.
The moves and investments are subject to required bargaining with representative unions.
Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said he’s glad there will still be 600 employees in Waukesha and operations will remain in Southeastern Wisconsin.
“A silver lining is that the people who live in or near Waukesha are probably not going to be moving, they’ll continue working,” Reilly said. “Obviously, an employer like GE losing a lot of their employees to an adjacent community isn’t something that I’m pleased about but I also recognize that they’re going to be vacating a large part of their manufacturing plant and that will open it up for other businesses to move into Waukesha. I think in the long-term Waukesha will be fine.”
Reilly said he is also glad GE Healthcare vendors will remain in Waukesha.
According to the press release, the moves would colocate similar products and support teams to enhance collaboration and better serve health care providers and their patients.
GE Healthcare Communications and Public Affairs Executive Ben Fox said the aim is to sell large portions of the Waukesha campus, but he did not yet have specifics on how much would be sold of the just-under 600-acre parcel.
Factors behind expansion, transfers
Fox said a few factors influenced them to choose the West Milwaukee and Wauwatosa sites.
“As we looked across our footprint across the state we needed to sort of match our capacity usage to our operations, and that meant consolidating some teams and some work,” he said. “Electric Avenue, down there in West Milwaukee, had some space, it also had the unique factor of already building a lot of components that go in CT, CAT scanners as well as PET scanners.”
Fox said that worked with their goal of bringing in raw materials and developing them into finished goods.
“There is CT manufacturing and final assembly done out in Waukesha, but again, after our negotiations with the union, the intention is for those teams to move and basically join the teams that are at the start of the process of building a CAT scanner,” Fox said.
County Executive Paul Farrow said in a statement he is excited by GE’s willingness to make a long-term commitment to the region.
“The proposed sale of the existing GE Healthcare campus will open up opportunities for new economic growth in the county, while ensuring the company’s presence, along with their hundreds of local supplies, in Southeast Wisconsin for decades to come,” said Farrow.
Suzanne Kelley, president and CEO of the Waukesha County Business Alliance, said GE Healthcare has been a partner and active member of the alliance since 1995.
“We applaud their commitment to Southeast Wisconsin and look forward to the continued leadership of GE across Waukesha County and our region,” she said.
Electric Avenue was GE Healthcare’s first site in Wisconsin in 1947.
“Today we’re cementing that 75-year legacy in the state for another generation,” said Mike Barber, GE Healthcare’s VP and general manger for platform solutions. “This $50 million-plus project would represent one of the largest one-time investments in a U.S.based GE Healthcare site, and we’re excited to expand our footprint in West Milwaukee.”