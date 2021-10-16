WAUKESHA — At the Joint Plan Commission and Village Board meeting on Oct. 14, plans were approved for a condominium complex along River Road in the Village of Waukesha.
Plans for the development, dubbed the “Gemstone Farms Condominium,” include four single-family condominium units on a private road named “Gemstone Court,” connected to River Road just south of Fox Vale Court in the village. The units will be on land ranging from 2.24 acres to 9 acres, according to village documents.
The private roadway that will attach to the development will not be subject to any parking year-round.
Parking areas will be provided with the development, according to village documents.
According to the Village Clerk’s Office, all of the agenda items were approved at the Thursday night meeting. Those items were: The exchange of land between adjoining land owners; the conditional use permit for the Residential Planned Unit Development; and the condominium plat request.