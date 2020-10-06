TOWN OF GENESEE — As Generac broadens its use of technology in its products, the company announced Monday it is acquiring Enbala Power Networks Inc., a distributed energy resources technology company. According to the announcement, the deal enhances Generac’s position as a market leader in Smart Grid 2.0 technologies and opens opportunities for the Town of Genesee company as a grid services provider.
“We’re on the leading edge of a remarkable transformation of the electrical grid, moving from a dated and centralized power distribution model to one that will be digitized, decentralized and more resilient,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, chief executive officer of Generac. “Enbala is a proven virtual power plant and distributed energy resource management platform, and we believe their business model can be incredibly synergistic with our business. We’re proud to be at the forefront of the Smart Grid 2.0 with these new capabilities.”
Denver-based Enbala is a provider of distributed energy optimization and control software needed to ensure the operational stability of the world’s power grids, according to the company. Its Enbala Concerto platform is used by utilities and energy retailers around the world to leverage the power of distributed energy resources to respond to the real-time energy balancing needs of power systems and energy markets.
“Distributed generation is a critical next step for utility companies faced with meeting peak demand while also dealing with capacity constraints and regulatory restrictions,” said Jagdfeld. “Enbala and Generac will be able to harness the power of everything from solar-plusstorage systems to our own generators to help limit the need for new power plants and maintain the convenience and flexibility of diversified power production.”
The transaction is expected to close within 30 days. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“Together with Generac, we have an unprecedented opportunity to make our energy grids more efficient, resilient and economical,” said Bud Vos, President and CEO of Enbala. “As part of the Generac team, we can now accelerate our vision for a cleaner grid, leveraging our technology and capabilities that help continuously balance supply and demand while enabling rapid and profoundly beneficial changes in our energy markets.”