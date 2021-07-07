TOWN OF GENESEE — On Tuesday, Generac Holdings Inc. acquired Chilicon Power, LLC , a company that specializes in technology used in the solar market.
Based in California, Chilicon is a designer and provider of grid-interactive microinverter and monitoring solutions for the solar market. According to the announcement, the deal further positions Town of Genesee-based Generac as a leader in the residential energy technology market and dramatically increases its total addressable market opportunity.
Generac is known for its generators and power products.
Chilicon’s approach to power inversion and monitoring technology maximizes PV production, lowers installation costs, and allows for easy integration of a battery or a generator, providing tremendous flexibility for installers and end-users.
“The extensive experience and technological expertise of the Chilicon team will further fuel the continued growth and development of Generac’s expanding Energy Technology solutions,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer of Generac. “Generac has a proven track record of developing leading energy solutions, and together with Chilicon, we believe we can replicate this success within the microinverter market.”
The acquisition closed Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“Adding Chilicon’s robust microinverter solutions alongside Generac’s current PWRcell solar and storage product offerings will create one of the broadest product offerings in the residential clean energy market,” said Russ Minick, president of Energy Technology and chief marketing officer at Generac.