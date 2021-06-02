WAUKESHA — Generac Holdings Inc., a Waukesha-based global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, announced Tuesday the acquisition of Deep Sea Electronics Limited, an advanced controls designer and manufacturer based in the United Kingdom.
Deep Sea Electronics provides a diverse suite of controller products that provide flexible solutions for multiple applications including generators, automatic transfer switches, battery charging and off-highway vehicles. Headquartered in Hunmanby, United Kingdom, Deep Sea Electronics has a 40-year history of their products, a Tuesday press release said. The acquisition closed on Tuesday.
“The technical and engineering expertise of the team at Deep Sea Electronics is second to none and will help us accelerate our product roadmap for the future,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer of Generac. “The high level of talent and bandwidth they bring are critical for Generac as we continue to participate in the ongoing evolution of the world’s electrical grid.”
Deep Sea Electronics’ expertise will enhance Generac’s focus on natural gas power generation and is expected to help drive entry into microgrid applications, a market the company believes will serve as a key component of the power grid of the future, Generac included in their release.
“The integration of Deep Sea Electronics will augment our internal capacity in the field of Controls & Automation, helping to drive innovation and speed-to-market across our product development cycles,” said Patrick Forsythe, chief technical officer of Generac.