TOWN OF GENESEE — Continuing on its growth path, on Monday Generac Power Systems, Inc. announced it is expanding its operations in Trenton, South Carolina, as well as purchasing a Canadian company.
Generac, based in the Town of Genesee and a global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, said it is expanding its footprint and operations at its manufacturing, assembly, and distribution facility in Trenton, South Carolina. As a result, Generac will increase its distribution capacity in the southeastern United States.
The expansion, which is expected to be complete by the third quarter of 2022, will add 200,000 square feet to the facility, increasing the current size of the building by nearly 50 percent, and will create additional space for the warehousing of raw materials and storage of finished goods.
“Generac has experienced tremendous growth over the past decade and demand for our products continues to be exceptional as the combination of an aging grid and extreme weather are resulting in more frequent and longer lasting power outages, and that demand has only intensified in the last year and a half with more people needing backup power as they spend much more time at home doing everything from working to learning to shopping,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer of Generac.
Also on Monday, Generac announced it has signed an agreement to acquire ecobee Inc., a leader in sustainable smart home solutions. The transaction is valued up to $770 million and is contingent on the achievement of certain performance targets. ecobee was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. With a team of over 500 employees globally, ecobee offers several ENERGY STAR-certified thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products, all designed with a focus on conservation, convenience, peace of mind and comfort.
“ecobee’s solutions are an important addition to Generac’s extensive residential energy technology portfolio,” Jagdfeld said. “Residential HVAC systems represent the largest energy-consuming device in the home today and ecobee’s smart thermostats and sensors offer the most intelligent way to balance comfort with conservation. In addition, the ability to combine ecobee’s cutting-edge technologies with Generac’s power generation, energy storage and energy management devices will allow us to create a clean, efficient, and reliable home energy ecosystem that will not only save homeowners money, but also help grid operators meet the challenges of an electrical grid under enormous stress by providing solutions to better balance supply and demand.”
At closing and subject to customary adjustments, Generac will pay $200 million in cash along with $450 million in GNRC common stock to the current equity holders of ecobee. Additionally, upon achievement of certain performance targets between closing and June 30, 2023, the sellers may receive up to $120 million in additional shares of GNRC common stock.
The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, including clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.