WAUKESHA — At a press conference in Pewaukee Tuesday morning, Generac Power Systems and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced plans by Generac to invest $53 million in their statewide facilities and to create 700 new jobs.
Based in southeastern Wisconsin, Generac is a global leader in the manufacturing and design of energy technology solutions and other power products. Generac creates portable, commercial and residential generators and more.
WEDC will assist Generac by authorizing an additional $9 million in Enterprise Zone tax credits if the company meets its capital investment and job creation goals by 2024.
The announcement was made at the new Pewaukee office building, W236-N1402 Busse Road, with a ribbon cutting at the new facility.
The company’s additional $53 million investment includes the recent expansion of its corporate operations with the purchase of the new building plus the creation of the new manufacturing and office jobs by the end of 2024. The Pewaukee building will house 300 employees, allowing the company to continue expanding its research and development and headquarters functions.
Tom Pettit, chief operations officer of Generac, said Tuesday that the several hundred jobs will be spread across all of their facilities, including in Whitewater, Jefferson, Eagle, Oshkosh and Berlin.
Generac, headquartered in the Town of Genesee, also will expand its facility in the town in order to accommodate the demand for larger power units for corporations. Pettit said plans for the expansion at that facility are still coming together.
Pettit said people see that Generac’s products are an essential appliance. With the pandemic, people are schooling from home and working from home, making home a sanctuary, driving the demand for their products, he said.
Pettit said extreme weather across the U.S. has created higher demand for generators. There was also an increase in demand when there were power outages recently throughout Southeastern Wisconsin, he said, and across the country.
Also at the news conference were WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, and Kevin Fletcher, CEO of WEC Energy Group.
Hughes, in a statement, said: “WEDC is pleased to be investing in Generac because Generac is investing in Wisconsin — in our global future.”
Farrow said the collaboration to help Generac grow has been incredible, creating an attractive quality of life in Waukesha County.
“This is fantastic,” Farrow said. “When you think about the growth that we have in the state of Wisconsin … and here in Waukesha County, we’re bouncing back through a troublesome year. It was a challenging year for businesses — but you see organizations that have the vision to move forward like Generac.”
In a statement, Gov. Tony Evers said the announcement is great news for the entire state’s economic recovery.
“Generac is a great example of a Wisconsin brand known across the globe, and their decision to further expand in our state is a reminder that Wisconsin continues to be a leader in advanced manufacturing and forward-looking businesses.”
Pettit said it’s also important to expand Generac locally and to continue a collaborative culture within the company.
“We have a strong commitment to the area from our 62-year history, a strong culture with great leaders in the area and a great labor pool here to tap into,” he said.