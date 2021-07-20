Generac donates to Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin

WAUKESHA — Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin is getting a helping hand with a donation from Generac Power Systems since they made an in-kind product donation of portable generators and pressure washers to help during home building and repair projects across the state.
“We are very excited as this donation is so important for Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin,” said Sara Kierzek, executive director, Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin. “Our affiliates typically are working in construction areas where there is no electricity, so in order for our staff and volunteers to be able to build, we have to have generators onsite for the first few months. Generac’s donation will help our affiliates build in more than one place per day.”
In addition to the product donation, Generac employees, who are veterans, will be volunteering on several Habitat for Humanity projects this summer to help repair and build homes of other veterans. The donation of 10 portable generators and two pressure washers is valued at more than $8,000.
“Generac has a longstanding history of corporate giving through the donation of our time and resources to support our local communities where we live and work,” said Tom Pettit, chief operations officer of Generac Power Systems. “We are pleased to partner with Habitat for Humanity and She Gives to support our veterans and our community.”