WAUKESHA — Town of Genesee-based Generac Power Systems has increased its support for the Waukesha Education Foundation, committing to a $5,000 Platinum Sponsorship to provide more resources to the WEF and the School District of Waukesha.
“We recognize the importance of a quality education,” said Kelly Skindzelewski, Generac community programs manager, in a statement. “The WEF provides needed resources that have a direct impact in classrooms and we are honored to support their efforts.”
Generac has been an annual sponsor of the Foundation since 2019.
“We are extremely grateful for Generac’s continued support,” said WEF Executive Director Lynnette Kalmadge in a statement. “Their yearover- year increased commitment to our organization, the School District of Waukesha and our community is a great testament to the work that we do and their acknowledgement of this work. We greatly appreciate their commitment to education in their community.” Each year, the WEF raises funds through community events and business partnerships to award grants to local educators for programming and resources that normally would not be covered in school budgets. They also have an extensive scholarship program for graduating seniors through both endowed and pass through scholarship funds.