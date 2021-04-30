TOWN OF GENESEE — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $149 million.
On a per-share basis, the Town of Genesee-based company said it had net income of $2.33. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were GENESEE $2.38 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.
The generator maker posted revenue of $807.4 million
in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $733.2 million.
Generac Holdings shares have increased 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.