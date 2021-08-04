TOWN OF GENESEE — Generac Power Systems will expand its operations into the City of Pewaukee following the purchase of the 75,000-square-foot office building off Busse Road near Interstate 94.
The building is expected to house approximately 300 employees, according to a Tuesday press release, and will serve as the new customer contact center for the designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions.
Generac is reportedly investing more than $8 million to purchase and renovate the building. The new location will also house key sales and support groups, as well as portions of the company’s marketing team. The company closed on the new site on July 29 and will begin occupancy in August, according to a press release.
“Generac has experienced tremendous growth over the past decade as the combination of an aging grid and extreme weather are resulting in more frequent and longer lasting power outages. That success has only intensified over the last 18 months with more people needing backup power at home where they’re doing everything from working to learning to shopping,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and CEO of Generac, in the release. “As we continue to add employees to serve our customers and support our rapidly evolving business, we have outgrown our current headquarters. Expanding to this new location will allow us to continue to grow Generac to serve our customers, partners and our people, as we work to meet the incredible market demand.”
In addition to the new location in the City of Pewaukee, Generac opened a new plant in Trenton, South Carolina earlier this year to increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand for Generac’s home standby generators, the press release states. The company also recently opened additional offices in Denver and Boston to “accommodate tremendous growth in demand for Clean Energy products.”
The company’s current global headquarters, which has been in the Waukesha area since 1959, will remain its primary location for corporate operations as well as research and development activities, the release states.