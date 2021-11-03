TOWN OF GENESEE — On Tuesday, Generac Holdings Inc. reported record net sales of $943 million during the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $701 million in the prior-year third quarter, a 34% increase.
On a per-share basis, the Town of Genesee-based company said it had profit of $1.93. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.35 per share.
During the recent third quarter, core sales growth, which excludes both the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency, increased approximately 30%, according to the earnings report.
In addition, residential product sales grew 33% to $609 million as compared to $459 million last year.
Commercial & Industrial product sales for Generac also increased 47% to $258 million as compared to $176 million in the prior year.
During the past few months, Genera has announced several acquisitions, including of Chilicon Power, a designer and provider of grid-interactive microinverter and monitoring solutions for the solar market, Apricity Code Corporation, an advanced engineering and product design company focused on developing energy technology solutions, and most recently on Monday of ecobee, a leader in sustainable home technology solutions including smart thermostats that deliver significant energy savings, security and peace of mind.
“We continued to experience exceptional demand during the third quarter leading to all-time record revenue and further increases in our backlog,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, Genera president and chief executive officer. “We again hit record production levels in spite of the challenging supply chain environment that deteriorated during the third quarter. We have tremendous momentum in our business as we head into 2022 with the continuation of robust home standby demand, an expanding Energy Technology solutions portfolio, and strong global demand for our C& I products. This visibility provides support for another year of expected significant revenue growth with improving margins as we realize the full impact of pricing and cost-reduction actions. To support this growth over the long term, we are planning to make further capacity investments by expanding distribution capabilities in our new South Carolina facility and investing in additional manufacturing automation equipment for home standby generators and other products.”