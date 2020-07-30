TOWN OF GENESEE - The fiscal year is going well for Generac Holdings Inc. which reported a second quarter profit of $66.1 million.
Its profit in that same quarter was $1.02 per share, while its earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.40 per share.
The generator maker, based in the Town of Genesee, posted revenue Thursday of $546.8 million in the period. Generac Holdings shares have climbed 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 93% in the last 12 months.
“Second quarter revenue and earnings dramatically exceeded our expectations primarily driven by robust demand for home standby generators as a result of the heightened awareness of the need for backup power since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer, in a statement.
He also said an increasing amount of power outages, an active hurricane forecast for the upcoming year and concerns of utility shutoffs in California have also led to an increase in demand for home standby generators.
“However, as expected, the ongoing pandemic around the world has significantly impacted demand for C&I products. As a result, during the second quarter we initiated a number of meaningful restructuring actions in this part of our business to better align our current cost structure with customer demand,” Jagdfeld said.
Generac expects sales to remain strong as a result of more people spending time at home and investing in their homes, as well as fear of an aging power system failing, more.
In response, Generac is raising its prior guidance for revenue growth for full-year 2020, and now expects an increase of approximately 5% to 8% compared to the prior year, which compares to the 5% to 10% decline previously expected. “This guidance assumes a level of power outages in line with the longer-term baseline average, the benefit of one significant power shut-off event in California, and a recovery of the solar market in the second half of the year,” according to Thursday’s financial report.
Also contributing: The Associated Press