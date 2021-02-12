TOWN OF GENESEE — 2020 was a record-setting year for Generac Holdings Inc., which reported record earnings of $2.5 billion, compared to $2.2 billion in 2019, which includes $32 million of contribution from acquisitions.
According to the Town of Genesee company, which makes generators and other energy technology solutions and power products, net sales increased 13% year over year. Total core sales growth for the year was approximately 12%.
In addition, residential product sales increased 36% to $1.56 billion as compared to $1.14 billion last year. C& I product sales declined 19% to $702 million as compared to $872 million in the prior year.
“We continued to experience incredible demand for our home standby generators due to significantly higher power outage activity in recent quarters and the ‘home as a sanctuary’ trend gained further traction, resulting in substantial backlog for these products as we enter 2021,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac president and chief executive officer, in a statement.
For the fourth quarter of 2020, which was also reported Thursday, Generac had net income of $1.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for nonrecurring costs, came to $2.12 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.96 per share.
Generac posted revenue of $761.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $725.8 million.
Generac Holdings shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
Also contributing: The Associated Press